Learn How to Grow and Protect Your Wealth Through Legacy Planning

Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
Paris Jackson Sells Topanga House
August 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Swimmer, actress and model sells five-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana Paris Jackson, the daughter of multi-platinum singer Michael Jackson, has...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million
August 13, 2022 Staff Writer
1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...
Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million
Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Fashion Model Sells Mandeville Canyon Home for $4.3 Million
August 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property By Dolores Quintana Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel...
Board of Supervisors Considering Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement
August 5, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
Why Hasn’t Sugar Ray Leonard’s Palisades Home Sold?
August 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Property has been on the market for three years By Dolores Quintana Sugar Ray Leonard’s lavish home has been on...
