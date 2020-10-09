Los Angeles Home-Sharing Ordinance Enforcement Enhancements

Los Angels City Council has enhanced its home sharing ordinance to help identify unregistered or improperly registered sites

When Los Angeles’ Home Sharing Ordinance (HSO) went into effect in November 2019, a provision required AirBnB to work with the City to develop software that would track and remove unregistered properties across the City.

“After its long-awaited launch in August 2020, this Application Programming Interface (API) helped the City Planning Department (which administers the HSO) remove another 1,350 ineligible listings in just one week,” wrote Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz in his latest newsletter.

Airbnb is the first hosting platform to pilot this program, and once fully operational, Airbnb listings that are ineligible or without a registration number will be removed on a daily basis, according to Koretz.

These ineligible listings include Rent Stabilized and registered affordable housing units, in addition to units that were either subject to recent evictions under the Ellis Act or have been registered on the “Proactive Prohibition” list by the landlord or manager in charge of the property.

