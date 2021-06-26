Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.

By Tom Elias, Columnist

From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by 24 percent over less than one year, topping $810,000 in May, a rise of almost 30 percent from the previous year.

At the same time, one developer of “affordable” housing in Southern California revealed that the average cost of a two-bedroom unit in a new four-story, 48-unit building that will target low-income families, comes to $729,265. Much of that tab will be picked up by local taxpayers, and the building is pretty typical of so-called affordable housing all around California.

Such buildings, the developer said, will likely “increase affordable housing opportunities for families who often have difficulty finding appropriately sized housing” in the region.

Even if thousands of buildings like this one were constructed around the state over the next six years, they wouldn’t come close to solving California’s housing shortage, which some experts say is the main reason median prices keep rising steeply. Gov. Gavin Newsom plumped during his 2018 campaign for building 3 million new units by 2025, a total that won’t even be approached.

Rather than focusing on ways to really resolve the state’s housing problem – and thereby deal simultaneously with the homeless crisis which now sees more than 160,000 individuals sleeping outdoors or in mass shelters every night, winter or summer – state and local officials persist in trying to build ever more expensive new structures.

That’s happening, unreasonably, while the potential solution involving very little new construction stares these same local and state “experts” in the face.

The answer is simple, and will resolve problems for many disparate interests. It’s also inevitable, even if many state legislators and developer interests refuse to see it.

That solution has been obvious since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when thousands of businesses sent their white collar workers home to do their jobs at the same time the businesses themselves started campaigning to get out of long-term leases.

Because many of those companies are delighted to let employees stay home post-pandemic, thus cutting their real estate costs, billions of square feet of former office space are now vacant, most of it likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Law firms, stock brokerages, insurance companies, internet firms – essentially office-based businesses of all types – are dumping their leases, moving to smaller quarters and enjoying the fact their employees appear to be just as efficient away from the office.

Polls indicate about two-thirds of onetime office workers prefer to stay home, where they can set their schedules more independently and save money on both child care and commuting costs.

That leaves building owners holding the bag. Many are real estate investment trusts whose shares are sold as investments to folks expecting regular dividend payments. The main way for them to recover their investments in office towers and other buildings will be to turn them at last partly into residences, as this column first suggested in April 2020, when the trend became obvious to anyone looking.

The current office vacancies do not exist just in California. The New York Times the other day headlined a long-ish story on the office-conversion scene there “Eerie Emptiness in New York.” Quite a contrast to the many previous tales of overcrowded Manhattan.

Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear.  It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them.

That means fewer lawsuits, less disruption of established neighborhoods, more convenience for most residents. It also means fewer construction jobs, although there will still be plenty of work involved in drywall, carpentry, electricity and plumbing shifts, plus construction of new elevators. But the buildings’ profiles and footprints will not change, giving neighbors little to gripe about.

The real question here is why legislators and local city council and county board members keep pushing more and more new construction, which is obsolete and hard to sell even before it’s built. The answer most likely lies in campaign donations from developers and building trade unions.

So once again, it’s money interfering with inevitable progress and problem solving.    

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...

Rendering of the West Edge development. Credit: Hines.
Real Estate

Gelson’s Selected as Anchor Grocer for West End Development

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Gelson’s to occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge By Sam Catanzaro Real estate firm Hines has announced...

A rendering of the restaurant that will replace Gladstones, designed by Frank Gehry and operated by Wolfgang Puck. Photos: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. s
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
News, Real Estate

Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...

Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Sugar Ray Leonard Selling Pacific Palisades Mega Mansion for $46.5 million

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

If sold at its current print price, it would be the second largest sale in the Pacific Palisades By Toi...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Mansion Drops $2.6 Million in Price

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Toi Creel A Pacific Palisades mansion boasting a hair salon and and wine bar is on the market for...

"All of which makes this one of the most anti-consumer, anti-homeowner and anti-green proposals ever seen in Sacramento," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a...
Real Estate, Video

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

"I do understand that much of what I’m proposing is distasteful. I also know what I can see on the streets with my own eyes, and it appears to me very little of whatever is being done is actually working. Things keep getting worse, year after year. We all know that," writes Jeff Hall in his latest column. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take It Anymore

May 29, 2021

Read more
May 29, 2021

By Jeff Hall On May 4, I wrote an article that appeared in the Brentwood News (and BrentwoodNewsLA.com) entitled, “A...

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

by Edify TV
June 26, 2021
0

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...

Read more

POPULAR

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

by Edify TV
June 26, 2021
0

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...

Read more