New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space. Learn more in this video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
Meet Philanthropic Realtor Sarah Knauer of The Agency
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Sarah Knauer is a multifaceted real estate agent, teacher, designer, and philanthropist. Making each client feel like a friend. Learn...
Learn How to Grow and Protect Your Wealth Through Legacy Planning
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn the basics of legacy planning in this video interview with Toby Mathis of Anderson Advisors..Learn more at Anderson Advisors.
Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
Paris Jackson Sells Topanga House
August 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Swimmer, actress and model sells five-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana Paris Jackson, the daughter of multi-platinum singer Michael Jackson, has...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million
August 13, 2022 Staff Writer
1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...
Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million
Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...Read more
POPULAR
The Draycott Plans A New Menu And Brings New Chefs On Board
Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...Read more