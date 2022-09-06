Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%

New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space. Learn more in this video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.

in Real Estate
News, Real Estate, Video

Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022

September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
Real Estate

Meet Philanthropic Realtor Sarah Knauer of The Agency

September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022

Sarah Knauer is a multifaceted real estate agent, teacher, designer, and philanthropist. Making each client feel like a friend. Learn...
Real Estate

Learn How to Grow and Protect Your Wealth Through Legacy Planning

August 29, 2022

August 29, 2022

Learn the basics of legacy planning in this video interview with Toby Mathis of Anderson Advisors..Learn more at Anderson Advisors.
News, Real Estate, Video

Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022

August 29, 2022

August 29, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Real Estate

Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws

August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022

Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
Real Estate, Video

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

News, Real Estate

Paris Jackson Sells Topanga House

August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022

Swimmer, actress and model sells five-bedroom home  By Dolores Quintana Paris Jackson, the daughter of multi-platinum singer Michael Jackson, has...
Real Estate, Video

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

August 15, 2022

August 15, 2022

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million

August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022

1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

