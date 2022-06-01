New Pizza Spot Coming to Swarthmore Avenue

Photo: Facebook (@rocapizzacalifornia).

Roca Pizza opening early 2023 at 1061 Swarthmore

By Dolores Quintana

There will be a new location of Roca Pizza coming to North Swarthmore Avenue in the Pacific Palisades in the near future as reported by Toddrickallen.com

This new location will be at 1061 North Swarthmore and will join the stellar restaurant row on that street. Roca Pizza is a new concept from California Pizza Kitchen’s (CPK) co-founder Rick Rosenfield and his wife Esther. 

The key to their pizza is their dough that will be chilled in refrigerators longer than usual and then baked in Italian ovens imported for this purpose. This will be the new chain’s second location after their restaurant in Glendale. Plans are already underway to open another Roca Pizza in Marina Del Rey at 4700 Admiralty at the Waterside food hall. 

They project that the Roca Pizza in Pacific Palisades will be open in early 2023.

