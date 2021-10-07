New Tiki Restaurant, Sushi Spot Reopens

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open in Venice at 24 Windward Ave this fall. The Australian Wish You Were Here restaurant group, which has opened restaurants like Kassi Club, Élephante, and The Eveleigh, is expanding to Venice with this new restaurant as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Belles will replace the gastropub Larry’s in the same space and will be operated by Nick Mathers, the owner and operator of all the other Wish You Were Here spaces in Los Angeles.