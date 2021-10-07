New Tiki Restaurant, Sushi Spot Reopens

Photo: Official

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021 

By Dolores Quintana

A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open in Venice at 24 Windward Ave this fall. The Australian Wish You Were Here restaurant group, which has opened restaurants like Kassi Club, Élephante, and The Eveleigh, is expanding to Venice with this new restaurant as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Belles will replace the gastropub Larry’s in the same space and will be operated by Nick Mathers, the owner and operator of all the other Wish You Were Here spaces in Los Angeles.

in Dining
Related Posts
A Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich from The Draycott’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com
Dining

Malibu Italian Restaurant Coming to Palisades

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant)
Dining

The Draycott Honoring Firefighters

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Pizzana Brentwood. Photo: Facebook.
Dining

Micheline Guide Back for Los Angeles Restaurants

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the...

Linguine Santa Barbara Sea Urchin from Angelini Osteria. Photo: Facebook (@angeliniosteria).
Dining

Esteemed Italian Osteria Opening Palisades Restaurant

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Angelini Osteria opening in Palisades Village this winter  By Kerry Slater An esteemed Italian osteria is opening a restaurant in...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining

Alfred Coffee Opening in Malibu

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Photo: Courtesy Qué Padre
Dining

Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open By Kerry Slater Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef...
Dining, Video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...

Tyra Banks at the opening of Smize Cream in Santa Monica. Photo: Facebook (@SMiZE Cream).
Dining

Tyra Banks Opens ‘Smize Cream’ Shop in Santa Monica

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Supermodel’s newest venture now open on first floor plaza of Santa Monica Place  By Kerry Slater Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...

Photo: banderarestaurants.com
Dining

Brentwood Restaurant Known for Rotisserie Chicken and Cocktails Closes

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Bandera closes up shop on Wilshire Boulevard  By Kerry Slater A Brentwood restaurant and lounge known for their rotisserie chicken...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Dining

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR