Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).

By Tom Elias, Columnist

There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov. Gavin Newsom and similar efforts to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.

Heated contests for the insurance commissioner’s job and an effort to unseat appointed state Attorney General Rob Bonta have already started.

Initiative fights are also pretty certain, on subjects from sports gambling to flavored tobacco, state funding of private and religious schools to jury trials in child custody cases, online voting and a proposed requirement to spend 2 percent of the state’s general fund on water projects every year.

But Bonta, a former ultra-liberal assemblyman from the East Bay suburbs of San Francisco named attorney general when President Biden picked Xavier Becerra to be his secretary of Health and Human Services, has assured that housing will vie to be the year’s No. 1 issue.

Bonta, never yet elected to statewide office and already with one serious challenger, almost seems to be using reverse psychology that might inadvertently promote a proposed initiative aiming to restore full authority over local zoning and land use to local governments, where until very recently it has resided as long as California has been a state.

Bonta backed two new laws best known by their state Senate bill numbers, SB 9 and SB 10, which together could virtually eliminate single family neighborhoods all over this state. He also has threatened to start enforcing previous state laws that require every city and county in California to boost housing supplies hugely on pain of lawsuits and financial penalties.

Bonta named a 12-member “strike force” within the state’s Justice Department to “look at local jurisdictions’ responsibilities to build more housing,” adding that “there will be consequences, there will be accountability” if cities and counties don’t knuckle under.

Those pre-existing laws, via guidelines from the Department of Housing and Community Development, have already forced many cities to plan vast new developments that could produce as many as a million new housing units. Relatively few of those units have been built, for lack of well-financed developers and the fact that buyers for new homes can be hard to find.

Now come several groups determined to preserve single-family neighborhoods that embody the longstanding “California Dream” of owning private open space and greenery.

Their initiative runs completely counter to what Bonta and his longtime ally, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, are trying to do, which is essentially to remake California cities into dense New York-ish anthills of high-rises and brownstone-style duplexes.

SB 9 and SB 10, for example, combine to allow six units on every lot where there is now one home. They also call for high-rise developments near “major transportation corridors” and light rail stops. All without any requirements for affordability, parking, new water supplies or new schools.

In response, the initiative due to start circulating this winter would remove from the state all the powers Bonta, Wiener and allies like Oakland-based YIMBY (Yes in My Back Yard) want to exert over local land use.

Says the proposed law, “The purpose of this measure is to ensure that all decisions regarding local land use controls, including zoning law and regulations, are made by the affected communities…”

In short, this proposed state constitutional amendment would make it impossible for the state Legislature ever again to try reshaping the state by seizing powers traditionally held by local governments.

This is a change of the usual tactic used in trying to nullify new laws. It is informed by what happened after voters last year passed a referendum cancelling a state law ending cash bail. Legislators responded by proposing a different new law that left a few circumstances allowing cash bail, but mostly would eliminate the current bail system. Expect that to pass in 2022.

Advocates of local decision-making and single family homes want to prevent similar end runs around their initiative, so they’re trying to eliminate all state powers over local land use.

It’s an extreme solution to a problem foisted on neighborhoods by highly ideological lawmakers like Wiener. Given the way today’s legislators often won’t accept the voters’ will, something that strong may be needed.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, go to www.californiafocus.net.

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
​​Austin Russell’s Pacific Palisades mansion. Photo: realtor.com
Real Estate

Mystery Buyer of $83 Million Palisades Mansion Revealed a 26-Year-Old Billionaire

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Austin Russell owner of  20,000 square foot Palisades mansion By Dolores Quintana The buyer of a 20,000 square foot mansion...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Massage Chair Mogul’s Mandeville Canyon “Fortress Estate” Sells for $56.55 Million

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Matt Wollman sells estate  By Dolores Quintana A Mandeville Canyon “fortress estate” has been sold for over $55 million.  Matt...
Opinion

Should California Have a Formal Right to Shelter?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist On a de facto basis, Californians have had a right to shelter for many years. But...

Photo: realtor.com
Real Estate

Jim Belushi Sells Brentwood Mansion

December 18, 2021

Read more
December 18, 2021

12,000 square-foot property sells for $30 million By Dolores Quintana Actor/cannabis farmer Jim Belushi has finally sold his former Brentwood...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Photo: Getty.
Opinion

Seismic Water Resiliency

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

This is the 2nd part of two-part article  (see smmirror.com/2021/12/sma-r-t-column-its-not-your-fault/ for the first part) Last week we wrote about the...

Photo: realtor.com
Real Estate

Brentwood Apartments Listed for $38 Million

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Goshen Avenue property with 68 units on market By Dolores Quintana Jeffrey Nemoy, a property investor from Santa Monica, has...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

Arnold gave us a look inside his tiny home. He loves it. Photos: Jeff Hall
Opinion

My Tiny Home Tour

December 4, 2021

Read more
December 4, 2021

As everyone in Brentwood knows, the homeless encampment on the edge of the VA property is now gone. Many of...

Photo: realtor.com.
Real Estate

Tyra Banks Selling Palisades Mansion

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

$7.8 million asking price for recently-built mansion By Dolores Quintana Dancing With The Stars host and former supermodel Tyra Banks...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR