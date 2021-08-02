Pacific Palisades Mansion With Retractable Roof Sells for Record $83 Million

Ardie Tavangaria sells mansion to unknown buyer

By Chad Winthrop

A Pacific Palisades spec mansion has sold for $83 million–a record sales price for the Westside–to an unknown buyer who made a fortune in cryptocurrency.

As reported by The Real Deal, spec developer Ardie Tavangarian’s Pacific Palisades spec mansion has sold for $83 million. According to The Real Deal, this is a record high sales price for a Westside residential property.

The sale was off market. All that is known about the unknown buyer is that he made a fortune in cryptocurrency.

Sitting on a one-acre hilltop plot at 1601 San Onofre Drive, the mansion was previously on the market for $88 million last year.

Checking in at 20,000 square feet, the mansion includes six bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The main bedroom includes a retinal scanner for access and features a retractable roof.

Other amenities include floor-to-ceiling glass windows and an infinity pool.