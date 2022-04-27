Palisades Getting New Pizza Spot

Photo: Facebook (@rocapizzacalifornia).

Early 2023 for Roca Pizza on Swarthmore

By Dolores Quintana

Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizza place on Swarthmore Avenue as reported by Toddrickallen.com

1061 N Swarthmore will be the newest location of Roca Pizza, which is the newest pizza restaurant chain from the co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen, Rick Rosenfeld, and Esther Rosenfeld, his wife. The pizza is more of the Roman style, that is inspired by “California’s unique food culture”. 

One of the main differences in Roca’s pizza is the dough’s cold fermentation process which takes up to 72 hours as stated on their website. The pizzas will be cooked in Italian overs, with locally sourced flours and other ingredients. The pizzas will be served “al taglio” or by the cut and cooked in steel pans and cut in the Roman style with scissors. 

The Palisades location is hoping for an early 2023 opening.

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Citrus Without Acidity?

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...

Photo: Facebook (@laipafest).
Dining, Food & Drink

LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...

Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Food & Drink

Pacific Palisades Chef Featured in Masters of Taste Event

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre takes part in annual event to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Food & Drink

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Dining, Food & Drink

Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz By Dolores Quintana  Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Photo: angelinipalisades.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades Restaurant Subject of Hollywood Reporter Feature

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Magazine highlights Angelini Ristorante By Dolores Quintana Angelini Ristorante’s second location in Pacific Palisades in the Palisades Village Shopping Center...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...

The Pastrami Reuben Sandwich from Nate’n Al’s. Photo: Facebook (Nate’n Al’s).
Dining, Food & Drink

Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

March 31, 2022

Read more
March 31, 2022

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive By Dolores Quintana Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Manager for store says no plans to close By Dolores Quintana There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Dining, News

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease.  By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR