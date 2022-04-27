Palisades Getting New Pizza Spot

Early 2023 for Roca Pizza on Swarthmore

By Dolores Quintana

Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizza place on Swarthmore Avenue as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

1061 N Swarthmore will be the newest location of Roca Pizza, which is the newest pizza restaurant chain from the co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen, Rick Rosenfeld, and Esther Rosenfeld, his wife. The pizza is more of the Roman style, that is inspired by “California’s unique food culture”.

One of the main differences in Roca’s pizza is the dough’s cold fermentation process which takes up to 72 hours as stated on their website. The pizzas will be cooked in Italian overs, with locally sourced flours and other ingredients. The pizzas will be served “al taglio” or by the cut and cooked in steel pans and cut in the Roman style with scissors.

The Palisades location is hoping for an early 2023 opening.