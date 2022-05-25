Popular Malibu Restaurant Opening Sushi Spot

Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe to open malibu Sushi later in the year

By Dolores Quintana

Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu owner Howdy Kabrinis has announced that there will be a new and cutting edge menu at the restaurant plus a new sushi restaurant in the works in Malibu from the same team, as reported by Malibu Magazine.

Howdy Kabrinis said, as quoted by Malibu Magazine, “We’ve shown the community our delicious breakfast and lunch menus. Now, it’s time to share our small plates and dinner menu to show customers that we are a crown jewel of the Malibu restaurant scene.”

Kabrinis also added, as quoted by Malibu Magazine, “With our new full liquor license – the only one in The Park, customers at Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe will soon be able to imbibe in our new libations: margaritas, Mexican beers, and bloody Marias!”

There was even more exciting news as Kabrinis announced that they will also be opening Malibu Sushi, which will be a new restaurant concept for Howdy Kabrinis and his wife Linda and their restaurant team. This restaurant will feature an extensive Japanese food menu that will spotlight sushi and offer sake and Japanese beers.

Kabrinis stated, as quoted by Malibu Magazine, “The project is still in the permitting process and we hope to open sometime during the summer. With this new venue, we are building on our legacy of excellent, delicious cuisine.”