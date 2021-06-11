Sugar Ray Leonard Selling Pacific Palisades Mega Mansion for $46.5 million

Photo: Realtor.com

If sold at its current print price, it would be the second largest sale in the Pacific Palisades

By Toi Creel

Boxing star Sugar Ray Leonard is known for his victories in the ring and now he’s looking to take home a win in the housing market.

The boxer recently listed his Grand Villa home in the Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood for $46.5 million according to the Los Angeles Times. This would be one of the costliest coastal sales if it is executed. A record breaking $48.67 sale was made earlier this year by media mogul Shane Smith. He sold a Mediterranean style Pacific Palisades mansion.

Sugar Ray Leonard’s home sits on 1.6 acres of land containing several green trees and plants. It has ten bathrooms, 7 bedrooms and amenities such as a solarium, movie room, a two-story family room, dining room, updated gourmet kitchen and solarium framed by stone columns. Not to be outdone but the interior, the home also features grand outdoor elements such as  fully landscaped grounds, a guesthouse, tennis court, oval swimming pool and putting green.

The 16,700-square-foot home was built by Richard Landry, a famous architect whose work includes homes owned by stars such as  Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone. 

The architecture is Italian-based and can be noticed in details such as arched doorways, custom works of art, high beams. 

The listing is being executed by Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman with Compass.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Mansion Drops $2.6 Million in Price

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Toi Creel A Pacific Palisades mansion boasting a hair salon and and wine bar is on the market for...

"All of which makes this one of the most anti-consumer, anti-homeowner and anti-green proposals ever seen in Sacramento," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a...
Real Estate, Video

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

"I do understand that much of what I’m proposing is distasteful. I also know what I can see on the streets with my own eyes, and it appears to me very little of whatever is being done is actually working. Things keep getting worse, year after year. We all know that," writes Jeff Hall in his latest column. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take It Anymore

May 29, 2021

Read more
May 29, 2021

By Jeff Hall On May 4, I wrote an article that appeared in the Brentwood News (and BrentwoodNewsLA.com) entitled, “A...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg.  By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...
Real Estate, Video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
News, Real Estate

California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office

May 12, 2021

Read more
May 12, 2021

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million  By Chad Winthrop The co-founder of Vice Media has sold...
Real Estate

Mice and Rats: How Do I Get Rid of Rodents?

May 8, 2021

Read more
May 8, 2021

For something so small, mice can cause a lot of fear and nervousness. Larger rodents such as rats are an...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR