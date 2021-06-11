Sugar Ray Leonard Selling Pacific Palisades Mega Mansion for $46.5 million

If sold at its current print price, it would be the second largest sale in the Pacific Palisades

By Toi Creel

Boxing star Sugar Ray Leonard is known for his victories in the ring and now he’s looking to take home a win in the housing market.

The boxer recently listed his Grand Villa home in the Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood for $46.5 million according to the Los Angeles Times. This would be one of the costliest coastal sales if it is executed. A record breaking $48.67 sale was made earlier this year by media mogul Shane Smith. He sold a Mediterranean style Pacific Palisades mansion.

Sugar Ray Leonard’s home sits on 1.6 acres of land containing several green trees and plants. It has ten bathrooms, 7 bedrooms and amenities such as a solarium, movie room, a two-story family room, dining room, updated gourmet kitchen and solarium framed by stone columns. Not to be outdone but the interior, the home also features grand outdoor elements such as fully landscaped grounds, a guesthouse, tennis court, oval swimming pool and putting green.

The 16,700-square-foot home was built by Richard Landry, a famous architect whose work includes homes owned by stars such as Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone.

The architecture is Italian-based and can be noticed in details such as arched doorways, custom works of art, high beams.

The listing is being executed by Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman with Compass.