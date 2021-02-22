A proposal to convert a Westside hotel into a homeless shelter has sparked a debate. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Westside Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
February 22, 2021 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter
February 12, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Malibu Woolsey Fire Rebuild #20 Complete
February 7, 2021 Palisades News
From the City of Malibu Gregory H. Cline and Diane Everett received their Certificate of Occupancy from the City on...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Oppose Two Housing Density Bills
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has adopted two motions opposing state housing density bills that the council says would...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Malibu Extends an Important Deadline to Help Residents Who Lost Homes in Woolsey Fire to Rebuild
January 25, 2021 Palisades News
The Malibu City Council voted unanimously during its Council meeting on Monday, December 14 to extend the deadline to apply...
Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market
A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
