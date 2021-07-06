City Redistricting Hearing Next Week

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council

The City Redistricting Commission will be drawing new boundaries for our area starting in September. It’s important that we give our input this summer as to the communities we would wish to remain with in any redistricting.

Do you want the Palisades to be put into a district with Valley neighborhoods? Do you think we should remain instead with our neighbor in the Santa Monica Mountains, Brentwood, and with our coastal and West LA neighbors?

Please submit any comments or ideas you may have about redistricting the Palisades to PPCC at info@pacpalicc.org.

And don’t forget the virtual public hearing about redistricting on July 12 at 6pm. To RSVP for the July 12th meeting or for more information, email redistricting.lacity@lacity.org.