Mandeville Canyon Home With Bunker on Market for $64 Million

Mandeville Canyon home listed for sale

By Dolores Quintana

A Mandeville Canyon home complete with a bunker is now on the market.

A home that includes a subterranean safety bunker at 13058 Rivers Road in Brentwood has been listed for sale for $64.5 million dollars according to the Real Deal.com. The property was purchased by Matt Wollman in 2003 for 25.3 million dollars. Wollman is the founder of the massage chair company Interactive Health.

Located in Mandeville Canyon, the Tuscan-style mansion sits on six acres of land in a cul de sac and is surrounded by a portion of the Santa Monica Mountain Conservancy and government land. The home is 11,724 square feet and has eight bathrooms and six bedrooms, along with a three-car motor court, stone patio, pool, media room, and formal dining room.

The security bunker is its most curious asset described as being “perfect for large meetings, with state-of-the-art technology and security,” as reported by The Real Deal.com and a “towering vault door.”