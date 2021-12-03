Tyra Banks Selling Palisades Mansion

Photo: realtor.com.

$7.8 million asking price for recently-built mansion

By Dolores Quintana

Dancing With The Stars host and former supermodel Tyra Banks is selling one of her homes in the Pacific Palisades.

The mansion was purchased for $6,995,000 million in 2018 and the asking price is now $7,895,000 million.

 The home was only built in 2014 and has many luxurious amenities. In the modern style, this is a three story, five bedroom home with 6,160 square feet of living space with a 360 mountain and ocean view from the rooftop deck. There is a backyard with an infinity pool and a waterfall to match the waterfall island in the kitchen. You can relax anywhere on the property from the grassed lined outdoor space, to the first floor with a kitchen equipped for gourmet cooking, the second floor master bedroom that has a luxury bathroom, with both a stylish shower with glass walls and tub that allows full water immersion to soak your stress away. The rooftop deck has another well equipped kitchen, a fire pit for warmth on cold nights and a spa space. 

The mansion also comes with a media room, a gym and a full bar and is close to Palisades Village, where you can shop or dine. 

The home boasts hardwood floors and is paneled in blonde wood. 

Banks is known to work her real estate investments for profit, often purchasing homes and flipping them back onto the market once they have been upgraded. Her latest find is a $4,700,000 million mansion on the water in Malibu that dates back to the 1980s that she purchased in February.

in Real Estate
