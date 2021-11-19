Culver City’s Wende Museum Looking to Expand to Include Housing for Homeless Artists

A rendering of a proposed redevelopment of the Wende Museum in Culver City. Credit: AUX Architecture.

Community center, garden and more also planned

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City’s Wende Museum is proposing a major expansion that would include affordable housing for homeless artists, a community center, garden space and more. 

The proposed redevelopment would take place in two phases, calling for the construction of a three-story community center, affordable housing units and reconfigured community garden, with related site improvements. 

The first phase proposes the addition of a 7,000-square-foot community center, a garden, and space for events and performances. As part of this initial plan, one existing structure, a 2,200-square-foot building, would be razed, while a current A-frame would remain to be combined with the new development. As part of this phase, which is expected to take nine months, the existing garden would be expanded to connect with the community center. 

The second phase, a Culver City-led endeavor, calls for the replacement of an existing community garden to build six units – around 325 square feet each – for low-income, homeless artist residents. This phase does not have a defined timeline but is expected to be completed within four years. 

If all goes according to plan, which has not yet been finalized, the project would start in January 2022 with the first phase finishing in October 2022. 

AUX Architecture is designing the community center and the housing components of the project. 

The Wende Museum of the Cold War, located at 10808 Culver Blvd in Culver City, was founded in 2002 by Justinian Jampol, a native of Los Angeles and scholar of modern European history, to “address the wholesale neglect and rampant destruction of Cold War material culture in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.” Wende is a German word meaning “turning point” or “change” that has come to describe the transformative period around the fall of the Berlin Wall. 

“The Wende Museum holds an unparalleled collection of art and artifacts from the Cold War era, which serves as a foundation for programs that illuminate political and cultural changes of the past, offer opportunities to make sense of a  changing present, and inspire active participation in personal and social change for a better future,” reads the museum’s website

In 2017, the museum opened a new home in a Cold War artifact, the 1940s Culver City armory.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
A rendering of the West L.A. Commons plaza. Credit: Los Angeles County.
Real Estate

Bonin, Kuehl Share Details on West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

West LA Commons to include over 900 units of housing alongside retail and municipal office building By Dolores Quintana A...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...
Real Estate

Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s Former Palisades Home Hits Market

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Longtime home of actor,  former governor of California for sale again By Dolores Quintana The longtime Pacific Palisades home of...

A rendering of a 12-story senior housing center planned for Westwood. Credit: Shimahara.
Real Estate

12-Story Wilshire Boulevard Senior Center Survives Appeal

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro City officials recently rejected...

A rendering of the Sea View Hotel planned for Malibu. Credit: Luis Tena.
Real Estate

Rare Approval of a New Hotel in Malibu

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Sea View Hotel given thumbs up By Dolores Quintana The City of Malibu has given rare approval to a new...

Photo: Zillow.
Real Estate

Mandeville Canyon Home With Bunker on Market for $64 Million

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Mandeville Canyon home listed for sale By Dolores Quintana A Mandeville Canyon home complete with a bunker is now on...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

November 6, 2021

Read more
November 6, 2021

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

A Malibu mansion Jordan’s King Abdullah bought for $70 million. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Pandora Papers Reveals Jordan’s King Abdullah Bought $70M Malibu Mansion

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The Pandora Papers have revealed the extent of the King...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Real Estate

Leonardo DiCaprio Selling Carbon Beach Home

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio owns multiple properties in Malibu, but...

15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Design Review Board Denies Proposed Business Opening

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

New location for The Hydration Room denied By Dolores Quintana A proposal submitted to the Palisades Design Review Board to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR