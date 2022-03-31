Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

The Pastrami Reuben Sandwich from Nate’n Al’s. Photo: Facebook (Nate’n Al’s).

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive

By Dolores Quintana

Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has had a number of challenges during the pandemic, has been relaunched again as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This time the restaurant has new co-owners in the form of the H.Wood Group’s John Terzian and Brian Toll. H.Wood hospitality group will be in charge of day to day operations and partners Shelli and Irving Azoff will retain their financial role and remain to advise Terzian and Toll. After the restaurant was shut down for a time and there was a Covid outbreak among the staff, the future of the restaurant was uncertain. However, longtime fans of the restaurant at 414 N. Beverly Drive will be happy to know that this new partnership not only has brought the restaurant back but they have plans for the future expansion of the brand. 

H.Wood Group’s roster of restaurants includes 40 Love, Bootsy Bellows in Aspen and Los Angeles, Delilah, Harriet’s Rooftop, Mason, Petite Taqueria, Poppy, Shorebar in Cabo San Lucas and Los Angeles, Slab, The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club. The plan is to retain the charm of the deli and according to an email signed by all of the co-owners, as quoted by Eater Los Angeles, the email stated that “they plan to keep much of the look, feel, and menu of Nate’n Al’s the same as it has been for decades.” 

While more cosmetic changes are already in motion to update the restaurant’s look and logo, this partnership has no plans to change the food that so many love. Those classic Nat’n Al’s breakfasts, corned beef and stuffed cabbage will remain on the menu as they have since 1945.

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink

Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Manager for store says no plans to close By Dolores Quintana There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Dining, News

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease.  By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Broad Street Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Broad Street Oyster Expanding

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location By Dolores Quintana Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurant Offering Wine Club

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West’s wine club includes special tastings By Dolores Quintana Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West...
Food & Drink, Video

Kale of All Kinds

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, News

Popular Palisades Restaurant Doing Lemoneade Stand to Support Ukraine

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Palisades Village’s The Draycott to host Sunday event  By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant will do a lemonade...
Food & Drink, Video

Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Food & Drink, Video

Cage Free or Free Range?

March 3, 2022

Read more
March 3, 2022

What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant  offers a fully gluten free menu...

Photo: Facebook (@MoonshadowsMalibu90265)
Dining, News

Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list By Dolores Quintana  A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR