Jim Belushi Sells Brentwood Mansion

12,000 square-foot property sells for $30 million

By Dolores Quintana

Actor/cannabis farmer Jim Belushi has finally sold his former Brentwood mansion for $30 million after five years on the market.

Belushi purchased the land in 2007 and the Tuscan villa style estate, with 12,000 square feet of space that contains 7 bedrooms and ten bathrooms, was a custom design for the actor by Oscar Shamamian of Ferguson and Shamamian, which was built in 2010.

The home was quietly put on the market in 2016 for $42 million and was publicly listed the next year at the price of $38.5 million. By the spring of 2019, the price had dropped to $28 million. The actor then decided to remove the home from the market. After a year, the estate was listed again but with a price of $38 million. The price continued to go down over time until the listing price was named as $33.5 million until it was eventually sold.

Belushi, brother of John Belushi, still owns a smaller property in Brentwood that he purchased in 1997 and an estate that formerly belonged to his brother on Martha’s Vineyard that is 8.5 square acres on the oceanfront. His current residence is in Oregon at his 95 acre cannabis farm which is the subject of his current television reality show project “Growing Belushi” on DiscoveryPlus.

While he hasn’t acted since 2017, he has starred in a previous reality show called Building Belushi which chronicled the building of his home in Oregon.