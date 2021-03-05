Longtime Malibu Italian Restaurant Coming to Pacific Palisades

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com

Summer 2021 opening for Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar in Highlands

By Kerry Slater

A longtime Malibu Italian restaurant will be opening a Pacific Palisades location this summer.

As reported by the Pali Post, Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar will open in the former Taste space at 538 Palisades Drive this summer in the Palisades Highlands.

The restaurant has been a Malibu favorite since 1994 at its 29575 PCH space near Zuma Beach.

“Primarily known for our wood-fired brick oven pizza, we offer food cooked to perfection including appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pasta, chicken, and steaks, as well as fresh seafood entrees. Nearly everything on our menu is organic and free-range,” the restaurants says of itself.

Accordig to the Post, the Pacific Palisades location will feature a nearly identical menu with the addition of brunch on the weekends, something not offered at the Malibu location. In addition, the restaurant will feature an outdoor patio able to seat around 25 people.

Ryan Gowhari–the son of Ray Gowhari who has been running the the restaurant in Malibu since 1994 when he purchased it and kept the name–tells the Post that the Pacific Palisades location is set to open this June. According to Ryan, the Highlands location was chosen in part because of the values of the area.

“There aren’t many other restaurants [in Malibu], especially in deep Western Malibu, a very high percentage of our business is [from] regulars, I know my customers by name and I know their families,”Ryan told the Post. “We feel that the Palisades Highlands shares a lot of the same values and is similar in a lot of way.

For more information visit www.spruzzomalibu.com

