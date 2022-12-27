Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically.

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges

January 13, 2022 – A Pacific Palisades resident and a former senior official at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has agreed to plead guilty to federal extortion charges. Full article here.

Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

February 1, 2022 – Randy Young, lifelong Pacific Palisades resident, photographer and local historian, has made a donation of $11,000 to the Rustic Canyon Recreation Center to allow the Center to replace the flooring in the Preschool Room Gallery in September. The funds from the donation were used along with money from the facility’s MRP fund. Full article here.

Longtime Palisades Toy Store Puzzle Zoo Faces Eviction

March 8, 2022 – Puzzle Zoo, a toy store that is an institution in the Pacific Palisades after 21 years of being in business, has been served with a 30 day eviction notice. Full article here.

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2022 – Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets in Pacific Palisades. Full article here.

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022 – When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to conquer the country, no one really knew how long this war would last and what would happen to the people of Ukraine. Full article here.

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Raised $10,000 in Grants for Local Organizations and Nonprofits

August 2, 2022 – After a year of fundraising, the Woman’s Club announced they raised $10,000 in grants for local organizations and nonprofits. Full article here.

Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades

August 12, 2022 – The parents of a 12-year-old girl who died riding an e-bike in Pacific Palisades last year have filed a lawsuit against the company that made the e-bike. Full article here.

Illegal Dumping at Palisades-Malibu YMCA Will Cost Organization $1,500

August 19, 2022 – An incident of illegal dumping on the Palisades-Malibu YMCA land will cost the organization around $1,500 to remove three piles of mulch. Full article here.

Madame Wu, Famed Restaurateur and Longtime Palisades Resident, Passes Away at 106

October 7, 2022 – Sylvia Wu, born Sylvia Cheng, was much better known as restauranteur Madame Wu to her customers at her restaurant Madame Wu’s Garden, located in Santa Monica on Wilshire Boulevard. A longtime Pacific Palisades resident, she died at the age of 106 on September 19, as reported by The Associated Press. Full article here.

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling

November 17, 2022 – Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. Full article here.