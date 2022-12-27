Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically.

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges

January 13, 2022 – A Pacific Palisades resident and a former senior official at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has agreed to plead guilty to federal extortion charges. Full article here.

Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

February 1, 2022 – Randy Young, lifelong Pacific Palisades resident, photographer and local historian, has made a donation of $11,000 to the Rustic Canyon Recreation Center to allow the Center to replace the flooring in the Preschool Room Gallery in September. The funds from the donation were used along with money from the facility’s MRP fund. Full article here.

Longtime Palisades Toy Store Puzzle Zoo Faces Eviction

March 8, 2022 – Puzzle Zoo, a toy store that is an institution in the Pacific Palisades after 21 years of being in business, has been served with a 30 day eviction notice. Full article here.

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2022 – Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets in Pacific Palisades.  Full article here.

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022 – When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to conquer the country, no one really knew how long this war would last and what would happen to the people of Ukraine. Full article here.

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Raised $10,000 in Grants for Local Organizations and Nonprofits

August 2, 2022 – After a year of fundraising, the Woman’s Club announced they raised $10,000 in grants for local organizations and nonprofits. Full article here.

Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades

August 12, 2022 – The parents of a 12-year-old girl who died riding an e-bike in Pacific Palisades last year have filed a lawsuit against the company that made the e-bike. Full article here.

Illegal Dumping at Palisades-Malibu YMCA Will Cost Organization $1,500

August 19, 2022 – An incident of illegal dumping on the Palisades-Malibu YMCA land will cost the organization around $1,500 to remove three piles of mulch. Full article here.

Madame Wu, Famed Restaurateur and Longtime Palisades Resident, Passes Away at 106

October 7, 2022 – Sylvia Wu, born Sylvia Cheng, was much better known as restauranteur Madame Wu to her customers at her restaurant Madame Wu’s Garden, located in Santa Monica on Wilshire Boulevard. A longtime Pacific Palisades resident, she died at the age of 106 on September 19, as reported by The Associated Press. Full article here.

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling

November 17, 2022 – Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. Full article here.

in News
Related Posts
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...

Photo: Mike Helfrich
News, Real Estate

Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has...
News

Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
News

Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail By Sam Catanzaro A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Local Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: Instagram (@sweetrosecreamery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holiday Cakes and Pies Now Available From Local Ice Cream Shop

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Sweet Rose Creamery is prepared to deck your holiday table with some delicious holiday treats this Christmas. While the time...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Video

Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...

P-22 in front of the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park (taken with remote camera).Photo: Steve Winter via NPS.gov.
News

Beloved Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized Following Medical Evaluation

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

“Several severe injuries and chronic health problems,” cited by state biologists By Sam Catanzaro Beloved mountain lion P-22 was euthanized...
News

Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level in 20 Years

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Two Robberies at Pali High

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Morning As you can see our area was very busy last...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR