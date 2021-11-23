Palisades Village Restaurant Offering Special Date Night Dinner

Hank’s announces fried chicken and champagne dinner

By Dolores Quintana

Fried chicken and champagne anyone?

Hank’s, an “American restaurant with an elevated twist” that is located in Pacific Palisades Village at 1033 N Swarthmore Ave has announced a special Sunday “Date Night” Dinner via their Instagram page. The dinner special is a romantic fried chicken and champagne meal for two that is described as a “hearty feast” and comes with southern collard greens, citrus goat cheese mash with bordelaise, classic mac & cheese, and buttermilk biscuits served with maple butter and warm honey.

Hank’s is described on their website as “The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank’s serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant’s menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Baked Lasagna Bolognese and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can’t-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger.”

The restaurant also has bottled classic cocktails, like The French 54, Sidecars, and Manhattans, and an impressive wine list with vintages from France, Italy, and from Northern and Central California.