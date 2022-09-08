Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Sevida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this video brought to you by The Duchess.
Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers
Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica Canyon,...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains
September 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
The Draycott Plans A New Menu And Brings New Chefs On Board
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery
August 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
August 10, 2022 Staff Writer
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion
July 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Pizzana opening Silverlake location By Dolores Quintana Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...Read more
POPULAR
Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger
September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...Read more