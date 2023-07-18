Summer Cookout for Kids Coming to YMCA

This Weekly Event Gives Parents Respite While Their Children Enjoy Two Hours of Fun

The YMCA is organizing a Kids Night Out event called “Summer Cookout” on July 21st from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. The event requires a fee of $40.00 per child to participate.

This weekly event is designed to provide parents with some respite while their children enjoy two hours of fun activities at the YMCA. YMCA family members can attend for free, while community members are required to pay $40.00 per child. For additional children, the cost is reduced to $20.00 each.

The event will include engaging water games, so it is recommended that participants bring a change of clothes and a towel. Additionally, a mini cooking lesson is planned, where the children will have the opportunity to learn how to prepare burgers and hotdogs. They will also assist in making a fruit salad. For any inquiries, please reach out to FannyValdez@ymcaLA.org.

This activity is suitable for youth participants and will take place at Simon Meadow, located at 15551 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.