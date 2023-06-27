Sustainable Furnishing Boutique To Open Malibu Location

The 4,000 Sq Ft Coastal Property Store Is the Business’ Third Location

By Zach Armstrong

Habitat Home & Garden, a Central California-based company that offers furnishings and design items, will hold its ribbing cutting ceremony July 3 in Malibu.

Located at 21249 Pacific Coast Highway, the new 4,000-square-foot coastal property store is the business’ third storefront location with additional locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. Created with sustainable resources, Habitat offers coffee tables, islands and counters, nightstands, ottomans, mirrors, cabinets, stools, chandeliers, chairs, art and other items.

“We’ve dreamed of offering our unique and storied pieces in Southern California for quite some time now, so when we came across the location in Malibu, we knew it was the perfect fit,” said Kaj Maloney, President of Habitat Home & Garden in a release. A community that combines a natural passion and appreciation for design and unique offerings, as well as the unmistakable values and tight-knit feel of a local community. To have our third showroom nestled within the beautiful beach town feels like a natural next step.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.malibu.org/events/details/ribbon-cutting-for-habitat-home-garden-grand-opening-13989.