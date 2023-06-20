Art Exhibit Explores Self-Realization Through Chakra Colors

Moeko Maeda’s Exhibit Delves Into Physical and Spiritual Dimensions

Moeko Maeda embarks on a journey of self-realization, delving into the realms of both the physical and spiritual dimensions through the exploration of three Chakra colors in the Dirk Braun Gallery.

Each painting serves as a visual manifestation, representing the establishment of a solid foundation within one’s existence. The artist employs a blend of salt, dirt, pigments, Arabic gum, and acrylic paint to bring forth the following Chakra colors: Root (Red) symbolizing stability, survival, and grounding, associated with the “Element of Earth”; Sacral (Orange) embodying creativity, pleasure, and fluidity, linked to the “Element of Water”; Solar (Yellow) representing willpower, inner strength, and confidence, connected with the “Element of Fire.” Maeda transcribes prayers onto wooden panels, enveloping the words beneath the crystallization formed by the materials utilized.

The creation of a salted painting commences with a solitary word, serving as the point of embarkation for Maeda’s exploration into its profound depths. Guided by her intuitive hands, words flow into her consciousness, ultimately finding their place within the painting, infused with the colors of the corresponding Chakras. As a final step in the ritualistic process, the salted painting undergoes the cultivation and crystallization of salt, bestowing upon it its own purification and shielding properties.

