Book Club for Middle Grade Readers Happening at Palisades Library

The Next Discussion Will Take Place July 29 at 10:30 a.m

By Zach Armstrong

Middle Grade Readers are invited to participate at the monthly “Book Club For Middle Grade Readers” at the Palisades Branch Library.

The next discussion will take place July 29 at 10:30 a.m. This month’s discussion centers around “Borders”, a graphic novel by Thomas King and Natasha Donovan. For more information, email Ms. Ashley at akagan@lapl.org or Ms. Gail at gkim@lapl.org for the Zoom login information. Or go to https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/book-club-middle-grade-readers-10.