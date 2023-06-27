Story Craft Time for Kids Comes to Palisades Library

Photo: Getty Images

One of the Library’s Arts, Crafts & Hobbies Activities for Toddlers

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Branch Library is hosting “Story-Craft Time” for children ages three and up every Thursday from June 29 through August 3.

At the event, children will get the opportunity to explore their creativity by listening to a story and making something more of it. The weekly event is one of a few Arts, Crafts & Hobbies, Storytimes & Read Alouds activities meant for toddlers and kids at the Library. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours before the event.

For more information, go to https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/story-craft-time-0.

