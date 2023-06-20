Upcoming Summer Solstice Benefit Will Support Children in Need

Photo: Getty Images

Ticket Options Provide a Grow Kit From Amigo Bob’s Organics to a Child in Need

Summer Solstice is being celebrated in Malibu with local vendor stalls and an opportunity to support food gardens for children in need. The “Malibu Summer Solstice Community Grow” event is made in collaboration between the Malibu Foundation and Amigo Bob’s Organics, aiming to benefit disadvantaged children by equipping them with at-home gardening kits.

Set amidst the Malibu Bungalows, the family-friendly gathering welcomes individuals of all ages for a day of amusement and positive energy. Tickets start at $20 per person with each ticket including a grow kit from Amigo Bob’s Organics to take home. A $40 ticket option provides a grow kit and also donates another kit to a child in need.

Experiences at the event include:

  • Speakers including Andy Lopez, known as The Invisible Gardener!
  • Culinary delights and refreshing beverages, featuring LA Donuts, Fifty Skies Coffee, and complimentary samples from Pulp Pantry.
  • Boozy samples for adults, courtesy of Ventura Spirits, Rancho West Beer, and Pink Aqua Wine.
  • Experience guided wellness sessions led by Mikhael Collins- Integrated Bodywork.
  • Candles from the Malibu Foundation supporting pollinator gardens, BEECASA, Into Me Sea and SweetSomethingsLA, Apricot.
  • Live performances by Little Dume, Katie Skene, Montana Shane, LIANNA and Cristina Black.
  • Face painting by Royal Rose Parties.

The event will take place at the Malibu Bungalows at 21201 Pacific Coast Hwy in Malibu on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malibu-summer-solstice-community-grow-event-tickets-639646318357.

in upbeat news
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Netflix to Host a Screening of New Animated Film at Bay Theater

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Ticket Holders Get Free Popcorn and Drinks Netflix is extending an invitation to the Bay Theater for a screening of...

Photo: Instagram: @moekomaeda
upbeat news

Art Exhibit Explores Self-Realization Through Chakra Colors

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Moeko Maeda’s Exhibit Delves Into Physical and Spiritual Dimensions Moeko Maeda embarks on a journey of self-realization, delving into the...
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Summer Youth Programs Coming to Local YMCA

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer. @palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer...
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: Seasonal Squash

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @palisadesnews What's in season at the Santa Monica...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR