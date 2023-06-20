Upcoming Summer Solstice Benefit Will Support Children in Need

Ticket Options Provide a Grow Kit From Amigo Bob’s Organics to a Child in Need

Summer Solstice is being celebrated in Malibu with local vendor stalls and an opportunity to support food gardens for children in need. The “Malibu Summer Solstice Community Grow” event is made in collaboration between the Malibu Foundation and Amigo Bob’s Organics, aiming to benefit disadvantaged children by equipping them with at-home gardening kits.

Set amidst the Malibu Bungalows, the family-friendly gathering welcomes individuals of all ages for a day of amusement and positive energy. Tickets start at $20 per person with each ticket including a grow kit from Amigo Bob’s Organics to take home. A $40 ticket option provides a grow kit and also donates another kit to a child in need.

Experiences at the event include:

Speakers including Andy Lopez, known as The Invisible Gardener!

Culinary delights and refreshing beverages, featuring LA Donuts, Fifty Skies Coffee, and complimentary samples from Pulp Pantry.

Boozy samples for adults, courtesy of Ventura Spirits, Rancho West Beer, and Pink Aqua Wine.

Experience guided wellness sessions led by Mikhael Collins- Integrated Bodywork.

Candles from the Malibu Foundation supporting pollinator gardens, BEECASA, Into Me Sea and SweetSomethingsLA, Apricot.

Live performances by Little Dume, Katie Skene, Montana Shane, LIANNA and Cristina Black.

Face painting by Royal Rose Parties.

The event will take place at the Malibu Bungalows at 21201 Pacific Coast Hwy in Malibu on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malibu-summer-solstice-community-grow-event-tickets-639646318357.