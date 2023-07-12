Yoga Day Fundraiser to Help Dogs That Survived Brutal Trade

There Will Be a Unique Yoga Session and a Sound Bath Meditation

Locals can help raise money and awareness for animals through yoga, wellness and community on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 5 p.m. (with a $40 donation) at the Rafi Lounge in Malibu.

Led by Japanese Tea Ceremony Master and representative of Yoga Stops Yulin Los Angeles, Rayko/Sorei Takahashi, the objective is to find forever homes for dogs that have survived the brutal Dog Meat Trade in Southeast Asia.

Each year, millions of dogs and cats in Southeast Asia endure unimaginable cruelty and are slaughtered for human consumption, according to a post about the event. This event seeks to raise awareness and gather funds in support of ‘In Defense of Animals.’ Since 1983, this organization has worked to put an end to the dog meat trade and animal cruelty.

There will be a unique yoga session exclusively designed for the YOGA STOPS YULIN campaign by Rick Shugarman. There will also be sound bath meditation led by Niaz Parvaresh and a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony conducted by Japanese Tea Master, Rayko, also known as Sorei Takahashi.

For more information, go to https://www.rafilounge.com/pawsitivehealing.