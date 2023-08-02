Sound Healing Event Taking Place in Malibu

The Sound Bath Offers an Acoustic Sound Healing Journey That Aims to Relax the Body

The Multiple Healer Sound Bath is set to take place on Sunday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m., offering participants a transformative experience in heart opening and healing. Hosted at a Private Residence in Malibu, exact location details will be provided via email upon sign-up.

The Malibu Sound Bath Experience will commence with doors opening at 6:10 p.m., allowing attendees to listen to live harp music and arrange their most comfortable space. The main Sound Bath event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Participants are encouraged to dress cozy and bring blankets, as this outdoor event will create a relaxing ambiance to shed stress and manifest positive changes in their lives. The Sound Bath offers an acoustic sound healing journey that aims to relax the body, clear the subconscious, and calm the mind, activating the body’s innate healing systems.

The experience will feature a diverse array of ancient sound healing instruments, including planetary-tuned gongs, crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, and more, generating cosmic vibrations that resonate with every cell in the body. Guests are invited to lie down, create their most comfortable space, and allow the healing vibrations to wash away negativity and promote rejuvenation.