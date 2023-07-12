“Anastasia” Coming to Pierson Playhouse

It Is a Tale of the Youngest Romanov Daughter Through Song, Dance and Aerial Silks

By Zach Armstrong

“Anastasia”, directed by Lara Ganz, will be presented by Theatre Palisades Youth at the Pierson Playhouse from July 21 through July 30.

Featuring classics like “Once Upon A December” along with new music by composers Flaherty and Ahrens. The play is a tale of the youngest Romanov daughter through the power of song, dance and aerial silks. The cast features the talent of more than 40 young actors aged 7 to 17.

Musical Direction is by Nathan Heldman, choreography by Rebecca Brancato Barragan, Mark Marchillo & Aaron Jung, book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, adapted from the play by Marcelle Maurette as adapted by Guy Bolton.

For more information, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=192483.