Berkeley Business School Association Hosting Local BBQ for Recent Grads and Admits

The 1.8 Mile Hike Will Be Followed by the BBQ

By Zach Armstrong

The Univ. of California at Berkeley Haas School of Business Alumni association will host 2023 new admits and recent graduates for a short hike and sunset barbeque at the Los Leones Canyon Trailhead (566 Los Liones Drive) on July 29.

The 1.8 mile hike to Paseo Miramar viewpoint will be followed by a BBQ at the home of alumnus Bart Young and his wife Cindy. There will be a view from the cliffs overlooking the ocean. Beer and wine will be included.

For more information, go to https://haas.berkeley.edu/event/los-angeles-alumni-welcome-event-for-new-admit-recent-grad-sunset-bbq/.