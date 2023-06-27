Inaugural MarioKart Tournament Taking Place at Palisades YMCA

The Palisades Y Is Also Extending Hours Exclusively for Teenagers

The Palisades YMCA has announced its inaugural MarioKart Tournament. Enrollment is simple and completely free, offering participants the chance to compete for a brand new Theragun Mini.

In addition to the tournament, it is extending its hours exclusively for teenagers. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Y will remain open, allowing teens to workout and enjoy the camaraderie during the tournament. Food and drinks will also be provided.

The event is Monday, June 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the PAM – Group X Room located within the Palisades-Malibu YMCA. This event is specifically tailored for youth participants.

For more information, go to https://www.activekids.com/pacific-palisades-ca/classes/teen-mariokart-tournament-2023/.