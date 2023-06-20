Netflix to Host a Screening of New Animated Film at Bay Theater

Photo: Getty Images

Ticket Holders Get Free Popcorn and Drinks

Netflix is extending an invitation to the Bay Theater for a screening of the new animated film “Nimona”.

Derived from the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, the film is set to debut on Netflix on June 30. This imaginative tale unfolds in a futuristic medieval realm, where a noble knight finds himself unjustly accused of a crime. His sole beacon of hope lies in the unlikely aid of Nimona, a mischievous teenager possessing the ability to shape-shift—a creature he had sworn to vanquish.

Netflix Family Summer will provide ticket holders with a complimentary serving of a small popcorn and small beverage. “Nimona” has received a PG rating.

Screening Schedule for “Nimona”: Sunday, June 25, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 8, 2:30 p.m.

in upbeat news
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
upbeat news

Upcoming Summer Solstice Benefit Will Support Children in Need

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Ticket Options Provide a Grow Kit From Amigo Bob’s Organics to a Child in Need Summer Solstice is being celebrated...

Photo: Instagram: @moekomaeda
upbeat news

Art Exhibit Explores Self-Realization Through Chakra Colors

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Moeko Maeda’s Exhibit Delves Into Physical and Spiritual Dimensions Moeko Maeda embarks on a journey of self-realization, delving into the...
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Summer Youth Programs Coming to Local YMCA

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer. @palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer...
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: Seasonal Squash

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @palisadesnews What's in season at the Santa Monica...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR