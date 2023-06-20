Netflix to Host a Screening of New Animated Film at Bay Theater

Ticket Holders Get Free Popcorn and Drinks

Netflix is extending an invitation to the Bay Theater for a screening of the new animated film “Nimona”.

Derived from the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, the film is set to debut on Netflix on June 30. This imaginative tale unfolds in a futuristic medieval realm, where a noble knight finds himself unjustly accused of a crime. His sole beacon of hope lies in the unlikely aid of Nimona, a mischievous teenager possessing the ability to shape-shift—a creature he had sworn to vanquish.

Netflix Family Summer will provide ticket holders with a complimentary serving of a small popcorn and small beverage. “Nimona” has received a PG rating.

Screening Schedule for “Nimona”: Sunday, June 25, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 8, 2:30 p.m.