Weekly Hike and Meditation Happens at Temescal Canyon

The Free Event Is Led by an Avid Hiker, Hair Stylist, and Reiki Practitioner

By Zach Armstrong

A weekly Wednesday hike + meditation happens at Temescal Canyon.

The free event is led by Lisa, an avid hiker, hair stylist, and reiki practitioner, who you meet at the park entrance. The event is sponsored by The Phoenix, a nonprofit that promotes community and fitness for better lifestyles without substance use. Participants are asked to be sober 48 hours in advance.

The meeting address is 15601 W Sunset Blvd. For more information or to register, go to https://www.free2funla.com/event/temescal-canyon-hike/2023-07-19/.