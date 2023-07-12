Outdoor Movie Night to Include NASA Ambassador Lecture on Alien Life

Other Pre-movie Activities Include Giveaways and a D’Amore’s Pizza Truck

An outdoor movie night will take place at Malibu Bluffs Park, located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Pre-movie activities commence one hour prior to sunset. Bring chairs and blankets. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

The featured movie is “E.T.” Rating: PG. Pre-movie activities include giveaways and raffle, a D’Amore’s Pizza Truck and special guest Rosanne Sachson, NASA Solar System Ambassador, who will deliver a lecture on astrobiology, alien life, other worlds, and Mars exploration.

For more information, go to https://malibucity.org/CineMalibu.