Telescope Viewing and Star Party Taking Place at Moorpark College

Participants Can Bring Their Telescopes for an Evening of Stargazing

The Ventura County Astronomical Society is hosting a Star Party event, scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will take place at Moorpark College, situated at 7075 Campus Road.

This family-friendly occasion is open to the public, offering an educational experience for attendees aged 6 years old and older. Starting at 7:00 p.m., participants are encouraged to bring their telescopes for an evening of stargazing. Additionally, experts will be on hand to assist with telescope settings, provide ‘tune-up’ services, and offer guidance on how to effectively use the equipment. Information about available telescopes for loan or purchase will also be provided.

At 8:00 p.m., a PowerPoint program about the Milky Way will captivate the audience, imparting knowledge about stars and constellations visible in the July skies. As the night progresses, at 8:30 p.m., telescope viewing sessions will commence, providing a unique opportunity to observe celestial wonders. Attendees who possess binoculars are encouraged to bring them along for an enhanced stargazing experience.

Weather conditions may affect the program, and in the event of thick clouds, rain, or high winds, the Star Party may be canceled. Limited dome viewing tickets will be available for the first 100 guests through the Moorpark College Foundation.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees can obtain star maps of the night sky while supplies last.

For more information and ticket availability, interested individuals can contact the Moorpark College Foundation.