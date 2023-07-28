Surf Camp Taking Place at Will Rogers Beach

There Is a 3 to 1 Ratio of Students to Teachers

By Zach Armstrong

A surf camp by Aqua Surf School is taking place July 31 through Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Will Rogers Lifeguard Tower 15 for those ages 5 to 17.

The camps run all summer long (Monday – Friday) with by-the-day or by-the-week options. Instructors tailor the experience based on the needs of each camper. There is a 3 to 1 ratio of students to teachers. There are also flexible ways to attend, so camps are customized for needs and preferences.

Registration closes July 31. Prices range from $165 a day or $649 for an entire session. For more information, go to https://www.activityhero.com/biz/7518-aqua-surf-school-santa-monica-ca/13013-camp-summary/1290944.