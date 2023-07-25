Local Politicians to Attend Palisades Group’s Garden Party

Rep. Brad Sherman, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Supervisor District 3 Lindsey Horvath Are Among Those Attending

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club will hold its 2023 Garden Party Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at a home in the Riviera. Attendees will get a chance to hear from and ask questions to elected officials including Rep. Brad Sherman, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Supervisor District 3 Lindsey Horvath, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and City Councilmember Traci Park.

Guests can enjoy food and drinks while perusing merchandise and t-shirts themed with current political issues and retro items. Ticket prices are as follows: $75 for a single attendee and $140 for two attendees. Virtual attendance costs $35. Students can attend for $50 in person or $25 for virtual.

For more information or registration, go to https://www.palisadesdemclub.org/2023_garden_party.