Adam Sandler Double Feature Series Takes Place at Bay Theater

Eight Movies Are Being Shown as Double Features
By Zach Armstrong
The Bay Theater is celebrating the legacy of Adam Sandler and his hilarious, classic films with double feature series taking place through Aug. 17.
The “Summer of Sander” will show the movies as double features as follows:
- July 21-27: That’s My Boy & You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
- July 28 – August 3: Funny People & Hustle
- August 4-10: Grown Ups & Hotel Transylvania
- August 11-17: Uncut Gems & Punch-Drunk Love
For more information or tickets, go to https://www.baytheaterla.com/series.