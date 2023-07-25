Adam Sandler Double Feature Series Takes Place at Bay Theater

Eight Movies Are Being Shown as Double Features

By Zach Armstrong

The Bay Theater is celebrating the legacy of Adam Sandler and his hilarious, classic films with double feature series taking place through Aug. 17.

The “Summer of Sander” will show the movies as double features as follows:

July 21-27: That’s My Boy & You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

July 28 – August 3: Funny People & Hustle

August 4-10: Grown Ups & Hotel Transylvania

August 11-17: Uncut Gems & Punch-Drunk Love

For more information or tickets, go to https://www.baytheaterla.com/series.