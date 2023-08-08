Malibu Library Holding Learning Event for Toddlers and Caregivers

Photo: Getty Images

Participants Can Engage in Reading, Songs, Rhymes, and Movement Activities

The Malibu Library is letting local families prepare for school with enjoyable learning activities for ages two through five and caregivers with “Smarty Pants Storytime”

Participants can engage in reading, songs, rhymes, and movement activities that foster school readiness skills while having a great time. As attendance capacity is limited, advance registration is mandatory. Kindly register each individual attending the event, including children, to secure spaces within the program. 

This event takes place in person. LA County Public Health strongly recommends wearing masks and maintaining physical distance indoors, irrespective of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be accessible upon request. For further information, consult the Guidelines for Attendees presented during the registration process.

Event Details:

  • Target Audience: Toddlers (Ages 2-3), Preschoolers (Ages 4-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, August 9
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, go to https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/8711469.

