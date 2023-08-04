Beach Walk and Lunch Recurring at Will Rogers Beach

It Welcomes Outdoor Enthusiasts and Those Seeking to Connect With Like-Minded People

Embrace the serenity of nature and forge new connections by joining us for a rejuvenating beach walk along the picturesque shoreline at Will Rogers Beach. Whether you seek relaxation, social interaction, or an appreciation of the beach’s natural allure, this walk offers the ideal opportunity to partake in all.

After the walk, participants can choose to enjoy lunch together at a nearby restaurant, ensuring the connections made during the walk can flourish and grow. This event warmly welcomes outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking to connect with like-minded individuals.

Essentials to Bring:

Comfortable walking shoes

Sunscreen

Water bottle

Participants will convene at 10:30 a.m.

Event Details: