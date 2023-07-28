Fire Temporarily Closes Topanga Canyon Road

The Fire’s Extent Had Reached Approximately 50 Acres

A brush fire broke out in the vicinity of Topanga Canyon Road and Santa Maria Road amid the persisting heat wave in Southern California, ABC7 reported.

As of Wednesday, the fire’s extent had reached approximately 50 acres. AIR7 showed the fire to be in proximity to the Fair Hills Farms equestrian farm. In response to the situation, Topanga Canyon Road was temporarily closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive, the local news outlet reported.

The California Highway Patrol issued a request for residents to be vigilant and mindful of fire personnel and equipment present in the affected area.