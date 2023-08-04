Wellness Wednesdays Include Crystal Sound Bath and Sacred Toning

It Offers Crystals for Interior Design, Crystal Jewelry, and Crystal Gifts

MALIBU GIVES Crystal Wellness Wednesdays, is an event sponsored by Sorenity Rocks Malibu, dedicated to promoting well-being and spiritual harmony.

Event Details:

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Crystal Sanctuary, 29160 Heathercliff Rd., Suite 250, Malibu, (In big round brown building, lower level)

The event commences at Noon with an Open House and Crystal Shopping experience, offering a selection of crystals for interior design, crystal jewelry, and crystal gifts for all ages. Explore some of the world’s largest crystals, from baby crystals to impressive specimens.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Crystal Meditation session and capture memorable Crystal Selfies amidst the serene and luxurious surroundings of Point Dume in Malibu.

At 6:00 p.m. – a transformative CRYSTAL SOUND BATH & SACRED TONING led by Lenise Sorén and Stephanie Lekkos. This experience aims to elevate senses and promote inner harmony.

Ticket Information for the Crystal Sound Bath can be found at https://buytickets.at/sorenityrocksmalibu/545029.