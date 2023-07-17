This is Palisadians Favorite Local Celebrity (Poll Results)

We Asked Readers Who Their Favorite Local Celebrity in Pacific Palisades

By Zach Armstrong

We asked our readers who their favorite local celebrity is in the Pacific Palisades area. The neighborhood region of Los Angeles is known for its luxurious homes, convenient access to the beach and being the home of many notable celebrities.

Here is what our readers said.

Favorite Celebrity – Tom Hanks (39% of respondents)

Second Favorite – Jennifer Garner (36% of respondents)

Third Favorite – Bill Hader (12% of respondents)

Fourth Favorite – Eugene Levy (12% of respondents)