Fire Crews Hoist Elderly Hiker

The Hiker Experienced “Moderate Medical Distress”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) conducted a daring hoist operation to rescue an 80-year-old hiker in the Pacific Palisades region, My News LA reported. The incident unfolded in the 1500 block of Bienveneda Avenue, situated north of Sunset Boulevard, at approximately 2:55 p.m.

The rescue operation was initiated following a report of the hiker experiencing “moderate medical distress,” as stated by Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for the LAFD.

In response to the distress call, LAFD air fire crews swiftly located the stranded man and promptly commenced preparations for a hoist operation to facilitate his transportation to the hospital.

Details regarding the exact nature of the hiker’s distress were not immediately made available.