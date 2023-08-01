Bee Swarm Closes Malibu Hiking Trail

The National Park Service Issued an Alert Due to “Multiple Beehives”

On Monday afternoon, a hiking trail in Malibu, Solstice Canyon, was closed in response to a large bee swarm that was reported in the area, as reported by ABC7.

The National Park Service issued an alert, announcing the closure of Solstice Canyon due to the presence of “multiple beehives” in both the visitor and park services areas. Incidents of multiple bee stings were reported on the main trail and the TRW Overlook Trail.

To address the situation, authorities have sought the assistance of a bee specialist to safely disperse the hives. As of the time of this writing, the closure of Solstice Canyon remains in effect until further notice.