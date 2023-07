By Zach Armstrong

Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades is holding a Youth Theatre Camp July 31 through August 11.

The camp, which costs $500 for two weeks, concludes with a performance followed by a party/clean up day the next day. While all kids will be given roles, there will be auditions the week before so roles can be cast. The goal is to perform an “original children’s musical”.

For more information, go to https://www.palisadesmethodist.org/#new-page.