Tickets on Sale for PPWC Art Show and Fundraiser

Attendees Can Partake in Wine and Tequila Tasting

By Zach Armstrong

Tickets are on sale now for Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club’s “Art show with silent auction, wine & tequila tasting”. The event will take place Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bruce Lurie Gallery located at 873 Via De La Paz.

The Silent Auction will feature items donated by The Palisades Dentists, Zimmerman, Anine Bing, Veronica Beard, David Tishbi Jewelry, Diptyque, Be Rosy, Porta Via, Fahi’s Skin and Wax Bar, and more. Attendees can partake in Wine Tasting courtesy of Fresh Vine Wine from Napa, founded by Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev.

Tequila tasting will be offered by Tequila Tepozán, cuisine will be provided by Blue Ribbon Sushi, while the musical backdrop for the event will be DJ COMMANDR.

For further information, please visit www.theppwc.org. To purchase tickets, you can also go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pacific-palisades-womans-club-fundraiser-tickets-682461419477.