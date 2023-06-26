Hate Crime Investigation Underway Over Vandalism of Lifeguard Towers

Pride Colors Were Painted on Two Lifeguard Towers Before Windows Were Shattered

The Los Angeles Police Department has initiated a hate crime investigation following the vandalism of two lifeguard towers at Ginger Rogers Beach in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, ABC7 reported.

The vandals defaced the shutters and shattered the windows of the towers, with the incident occurring less than 48 hours after the towers were unveiled. The purpose of these towers was to symbolize and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The lifeguard towers were unveiled by Los Angeles County to acknowledge the historical significance of Ginger Rogers Beach as a safe space for LGBTQ+ residents. The artist commissioned to paint the towers, Kathrine Bingley from East Hollywood, has since worked to repaint and repair the damage inflicted.

There remains no description of the suspects. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the police.